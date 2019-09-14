VIDEO: ESPN's Paul Carceterra Accidentally Caused a Nasty Cheerleader Fall

ESPN’s Paul Carceterra’s attempt to sidestep a diving player while working the sidelines during Washington State-Houston had unfortunate consequences for a pair of Cougars cheerleaders. The reporter inadvertently made contact with a guy holding up a gal, and she came tumbling down to the turf in a nasty fall.

Here’s hoping she’s okay. To state the obvious, it did not look good.

This was clearly a freak accident as sideline reporters take a vow based loosely on the Hippocratic Oath to first do no harm.

The sidelines have proven to be a very dangerous place for American Conference cheerleaders this season, which is trend more than welcome to go by the wayside.