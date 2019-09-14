Terry Bradshaw 'Can't Stand' Players Like Antonio Brown

From one former Pittsburgh Steeler to another, TB had some harsh words for AB.

Terry Bradshaw, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the black-and-yellow squad, took Antonio Brown to task in an interview with The Pittsburgh Tribune Review’s Joe Rutter.

“I had no idea they catered to Brown as much as they supposedly did,” Bradshaw said. “I can’t stand players like Antonio Brown.”

Bradshaw later admitted “wouldn’t throw” to Brown had they played together. The quarterback played 14 seasons with the Steelers, helping create one of the first dynasties in NFL history with a quartet of titles.

“Winning football games is all about the team and all about players caring about one another and everybody pulling together, not pulling apart,” Bradshaw continued. “You can’t have Antonio Brown for all the greatness that they are, do you want the baggage that goes with that crap? I wouldn’t.

“I’m glad they got rid of him and I’m upset now that I know how he got away (with what) he was doing there. I wish the heck they would have gotten rid of him a long time ago.”

Brown has made headlines in recent weeks for his highly publicized departure from Pittsburgh. It began when he refused to partake in last season’s Week 17 finale against Cincinnati. He would go on to publicly demand an exit in animated fashions.

The Steelers eventually traded him to the Oakland Raiders, where further controversies ensued. Brown insisted on using a helmet unsanctioned by the league, damaged his feet when he entered a cryotherapy chamber without proper footwear, and allegedly threatened to fight Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

These, among other incidents, eventually led to the Raiders released Brown. He was subsequently signed by the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, who crushed Pittsburgh 33-3 in Week 1’s Sunday night game. Despite sexual assault allegations being made against him in a civil suit, Brown is expected to make his New England debut against Miami on Sunday.

Bradshaw had kinder words for another former Steeler, running back Le'Veon Bell. The current New York Jets back sat out the entire 2018 season in Pittsburgh after a contract dispute. If it were up to Bradshaw, Bell would’ve remained in Pittsburgh.

“I would have paid Le’Veon, I would have given him money,” Bradshaw said. “Once again, I don’t know what kind of teammate he was. A good guy, a bad guy? I don’t know what. But the Steelers, if you mess with them, if you’re not a good person, they are going to unload you. That’s the way it used to be. I’m glad they got rid of (Brown).”

The Hall-of-Famer Bradshaw continues to serve as a studio analyst for Fox’s NFL, having held the spot since the network’s league debut in 1994. His Steelers will seek redemption on Sunday as they take on the Seattle Seahawks.