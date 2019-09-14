VIDEO: Trevor Lawrence's Third Pick Against Syracuse Involved His Nose

Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions in the #1 Clemson Tigers’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. He has now thrown 5 interceptions this season through three games. That’s one more than he threw all of last season. Speaking of slang for “interception…”

Lawrence was on the sideline when cameras caught him trying not to throw another pick. Unfortunately, the cameras that are always watching were watching. Lawrence had to know this was a possibility, but he forced it in a tight spot. It’s tough. This pick is on the equipment manager. Have a tissue ready.

Here’s a Seinfeld reference. Assuming Lawrence has seen this, he’ll know what defense to use going forward.