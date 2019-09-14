UCLA Fans Forgot to Attend the UCLA - Oklahoma Game

The UCLA Bruins are hosting the 5th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The hosts are very, very gracious. Many of them appear to have offered up their seats to the visitors. And the others are leaving their seats open so that no one feels crowded.

Here’s a look at the Rose Bowl crowd as #Sooners take the field. Ton of OU fans here… not a ton of other fans pic.twitter.com/f3oRkrdvVp — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) September 15, 2019

I know UCLA is 0-2 and about to get destroyed by Oklahoma, but it’s kind of amazing that not enough people in LA care about college football enough to want to see Jalen Hurts in person. Sure, the weather is nice, but this dude just ran for 99-yards on a single drive. What more do you want? A competitive team?