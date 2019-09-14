VIDEO: Iowa State Forces Iowa State Fumble on Punt Return to Seal Game

For the fifth year in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes have earned the Cy-Hawk trophy, outlasting Iowa State in a marathon game in Ames featuring two weather delays. Kirk Ferentz’s squad won a hard-fought but ugly 18-17 victory.

The Cyclones got a late defensive stop and were poised to get the ball back with a minute to play, but some unfortunate special teams play thwarted all hope. Here’s an Iowa State blocker hustling hard back to ball, only to take out his own return, causing a fumble.

Football in the state of Iowa summed up in one GIF pic.twitter.com/hsF5BTxvIn — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 15, 2019

The lesson here, as always, is to never hustle. Just take it easy and be cool, baby.