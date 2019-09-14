VIDEO: Iowa State Students Rush Field During Hail Storm

Iowa-Iowa State is currently in its second weather delay and there’s some genuine doubt if they’ll be able to finish. After security took cover from a descending hail storm, Cyclones students saw an opportunity and took it, rushing the field in what has to be a big, sloppy mess.

Iowa State students have rushed the field during a weather delay. This is nuts! pic.twitter.com/t0nr5JjnLj — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 14, 2019

@edsbs scenes from the el assico weather delay pic.twitter.com/OsCrEu5LyK — Daniel P. Fischer (@DanielPFischer) September 14, 2019

Iowa State students rush the field in this crazy storm pic.twitter.com/zwrQmjjg1U — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) September 14, 2019

College is really the best. At no other time in life are people as adept at making chicken salad out of chicken other stuff.

It’s probably not ideal for the turf to have kids running all over it, making it all muddy. But who can out a price on fun?