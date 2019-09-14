The news cycle has honed in on Antonio Brown over the last few weeks after the receiver seemingly forced his way out of Oakland, signed with the Patriots, and was then accused of sexual assault in a civil suit filed in Florida. The situation remains in flux, but whether or not Brown will play remains unknown. He practiced with New England this week, and donned No. 17.

Will Antonio Brown play this week?

As of now, it sure seems like it. The NFL is conducting their own investigation into the allegations, but Brown has not been subject to discipline or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, as we theorized when the news first broke.