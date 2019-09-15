Antonio Brown Evades Reporters After Game in Violation of NFL Media Policy

Antonio Brown caught four balls for 56 yards and a touchdown in his Patriots debut as New England routed Miami 43-0. After the game, Brown was nowhere to be found for media availability:

Antonio Brown is out of the locker room, his locker cleared out and the name plate taken down, before media was allowed into the locker room — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 15, 2019

Antonio Brown has “already left” so there will be no postgame comments from him. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) September 15, 2019

This is a violation of the NFL media policy. The Pro Football Writers of America lists the policy on their web site, and this is literally the first paragraph after the introduction:

1. POST-GAME ACCESS – After a reasonable waiting period, defined as 10-12 minutes maximum after the completion of the game and the players have entered the locker room, the home and visiting team locker room areas will be opened to all accredited media with immediate access to all players and the head coach.

Brown is facing a civil lawsuit from his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who alleges that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions and raped her once. Alleged emails that are very vulgar have been released. Through his agent and attorney, Brown has denied the allegations against him. Taylor is slated to meet with the NFL this week.

It’s obvious why Brown wouldn’t want to talk to reporters this week, but one wonders why he couldn’t just stand there and repeat, “Due to ongoing litigation, I cannot answer questions except to reiterate that I am innocent of all allegations” until everyone is worn down.

It is presumable that he will be fined this week. The last time we had a situation like this, Marshawn Lynch was fined $75,000 for not talking to the media after the 2015 NFC Championship Game.