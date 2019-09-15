Carson Wentz Injured, Josh McCown Replaces Him For Eagles

Carson Wentz has gone to the injury tent, then the sidelines for the Philadelphia Eagles. Veteran backup Josh McCown replaced him for a few plays just before the half.

Wentz returned at the end of the drive McCown started, but still looked to be struggling with something physically. It was later revealed he had been given a concussion test in the injury tent but was cleared.

Wentz appeared to be grabbing his side earlier in Sunday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, then took several big hits throughout the first half. He continued playing, but it was clear he wasn’t his normal self. His throws lacked zip and he wasn’t accurate at all.

Though he did come back in, he looked to be struggling and it will be interesting to see if the Eagles opt to play him in the second half. We’ll keep you updated.

The Falcons lead 10-6 at the break.