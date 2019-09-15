David Johnson Injures Wrist, Arm 'Hanging', Returns to Game [UPDATE]

UPDATE: After injuring his wrist, David Johnson has returned to the game for the Cardinals, which is good news because initial reports didn’t paint the best picture.

David Johnson is back from a wrist injury for the Cardinals — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 15, 2019

ORIGINAL REPORT: Cardinals running back David Johnson injured his wrist in the first quarter against the Ravens. Johnson was notably in pain when he jogged to the sideline after the play concluded.

Uh oh David Johnson running off the field with his left arm just hanging there — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 15, 2019

Johnson’s return to the game is questionable.

While there is no more information available as of now, this injury has a chance to be problematic. This is the same wrist Johnson injured in 2017 that kept him out nearly all of the season. Johnson was able to come back the following season after having his season cut short with that dislocated wrist.

*We will update if and when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Johnson is back in uniform on the sidelines.