VIDEO: Cleveland Indians Fans' Harrowing Upper Deck Brawl

The Cleveland Indians dropped both games of a doubleheader at home to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, leaving them two games out of the second Wild Card spot. So it is understandable why morale might not have been so high in the stands late in the evening. That’s when this brawl took place high up in the cheap seats at Progressive Field.

When you know the Indians aren’t gonna make the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Q29GwdNBek — Nick Newell (@NNloading) September 15, 2019

As far as fan brawls go, this one is pretty impressive. First, you’ve got the insane location. Those seats are high and those rows are steep. These guys are throwing bombs on uneven terrain and tumbling over each other and rolling downhill. One of the guys either intentionally or unintentionally attempts a low-flying elbow drop. And finally, the incapacitated police officer who appears from beneath the seats at the end of the video.