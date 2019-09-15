VIDEO: Keelan Cole Hits Himself in Family Jewels After Missed Low-Five Attempt

Finding new ways to bond with your teammates on the sidelines at the beginning up the season can create many new fun games. Except, when things go horribly wrong.

While having some fun with his teammates, Keelan Cole got ready for the usually cool low five. And while doing so, ended up lowing blowing himself. No, really.

As you can see, he was in a bit of pain afterward:

Keelan Cole clearly needs some practice on his low fives…. pic.twitter.com/NDvKS52WUP — Dan Back (@dan_back) September 15, 2019

Ouch.

While this is nothing but a guess: His teammates were laughing about this one. And unless football locker rooms have done a complete a 180 over the last week, he will be hearing about this one for some weeks to come.