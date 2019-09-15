Cloud Shaped Like Number 9 Appears in Sky Over Steve McNair Number Retirement Ceremony

The Tennessee Titans retired the numbers of Steve McNair and Eddie George before Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. During the ceremony — 10 years after McNair’s tragic death — a cloud appeared over Nissan Stadium that looked a lot like the number 9.

The number 9 showed up in the clouds today when the Titans were retiring the late Steve McNair’s #9 jersey. Goosebumps. (via reddit/benny_feld) pic.twitter.com/egCX5EES1b — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 15, 2019

McNair and George played together from 1996 to 2003. The Houston Oilers were 2-14 in 1994 and McNair and George turned the team around right as they moved to Tennessee. Between 1999 and 2003 they went to the playoffs four times, including a trip to the Super Bowl where they lost to The Greatest Show On Turf era St. Louis Rams.

McNair is second in franchise history behind Warren Moon in passing yards and completions. He’s third in touchdown passes.