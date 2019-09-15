Titans OT David Quessenberry Catches TD Pass vs. Colts

Since the golden era of William “the Refrigerator” Perry, football fans have had a soft spot for “big guy touchdowns”. The Tennessee Titans have provided our first of the 2019 season, with this goal-line touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to offensive tackle David Quessenberry, all 307 pounds of him.

Big men need to get more calls like this 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BFjxg0zQKK — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 15, 2019

This is the first NFL touchdown of any kind for the tackle, who is in his seventh season in the league and his second with the Titans. Quessenberry has fought his way back onto an NFL roster after suffering not only a season-ending foot injury back in 2013 with the Houston Texans, but successfully battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma from 2014-2015. For an offensive lineman to be given the opportunity to score a touchdown after all of that must mark a special moment in Quessenberry’s life.