Tyson Fury Survives Horrific Cut, Beats Otto Wallin by Unanimous Decision

Tyson Fury nearly lost the lineal heavyweight championship Saturday night. Swedish fighter Otto Wallin almost got the best of the Big Brit, but Fury was able to wriggle out of trouble and take home a unanimous decision victory.

Fury wasn’t knocked down, on the ropes or behind the on cards, instead the fight was close to being stopped due to a horrific cuts over his right eye. Luckily for Fury, officials at ringside decided not to halt the bout.

Wallin was behind on the cards the whole way, but a punch caused the cut, which meant if the ringside doctor stopped the bout, Wallin would have won. Fury got better as the cut got worse over the later rounds and the officials seemed determined not to stop the fight. Fury won on the cards, 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110.

The previously unbeaten Wallin fell to 20-1 (one no-contest), while Fury remains undefeated, improving to 29-0-1. Wallin was a 30-to-1 underdog and made things uncomfortably close.

A shot of the cut is below, and, big warning, it’s gross.

Tyson Fury with a NASTY cut over his right eye pic.twitter.com/DFbqdDVmwW — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 15, 2019

And another look:

Tyson Fury is unleashing his greatest outtakes from Game of Thrones penultimate episode. pic.twitter.com/YzCbJ1exrr — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) September 15, 2019

Fury showed his class by battling through the adversity of a truly nasty cut that could have ended the fight. He dominated the second half of the fight, while his corner worked diligently to lessen the effects of the cut. A second cut even popped up on his eyelid as well.

Wallin had a chance in the 12th, as he landed a brutal shot that wobbled Fury, but the champ was able to hold on to the finish.

The result all but secured Fury’s future plans, as a rematch with American heavyweight Deontay Wilder appears set to happen. The pair battled to a controversial draw last December.