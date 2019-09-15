Tyson Fury Calls Out Deontay Wilder, Calls Him a 'Bum'

Tyson Fury beat huge underdog Otto Wallin by unanimous decision Saturday night and immediately called out his next opponent. Standing in the ring after the fight, Fury called for a rematch with Deontay Wilder we all know is coming.

Here’s Fury demanding his rematch:

As of right now, if Wilder beats Luis Ortiz (for the second time) on November 23, then we’ll get Fury vs. Wilder II, almost certainly on February 22, 2020. That is, unless the brutal cut Fury suffered Saturday night needs extensive surgery. If that’s the case, the fight could be pushed back to late-spring/early-summer.

Wilder and Fury battled to a draw last December and both fighters remain undefeated. Wilder is 41-0-1 with 40 knockouts, Fury is 29-0-1 with 20 knockouts.

If Wilder can beat Ortiz again and defend his WBC heavyweight title, we’ll see him in the ring with Fury again in a few months.