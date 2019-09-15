VIDEO: Antonio Brown Scores First Touchdown as a Patriot on Perfect Pass From Tom Brady

In his first game with the New England Patriots – a game that he arguably should not even be allowed to play right now, depending on your point of view – Antonio Brown has been a crucial part of the Patriots’ offense so far.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have inserted Brown heavily into the gameplan, resulting in a stat line of four catches for 56 yards, and even a five-yard rushing attempt.

Those four catches now include this, his first touchdown in a Patriots jersey.

Some might argue offensive pass interference, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not use his power to challenge the call, newly-granted for the 2019 season. The grandeur of the moment was slightly tarnished when Stephen Gostkowski missed the ensuing extra point, but the Patriots still lead 13-0 over the heavily overmatched Miami Dolphins.