VIDEO: Eddy Pineiro's 53-Yard Game-Winner Caps Wild Finish in Bears - Broncos Game

The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos played 59-minutes of uninspiring football before turning in an all-time great finish. Many win probabilities were harmed in the making of the Bears last-second victory.

First Joe Flacco hit Emanuel Sanders in the back corner of the end zone to bring the Broncos within one.

WOW! What a throw from Flacco and catch from Sanders!!!

#BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 15, 2019

Then Brandon McManus missed the extra point, seemingly giving the Bears the win, but Buster Skrine was offsides. Given a second chance the Broncos elected to go for two from the one-yard line. Flacco hit Sanders to give the Broncos the lead.

OH MY GOD!!! FLACCO TO SANDERS FOR THE 2PT TO GIVE DENVER THE LATE 1 POINT LEAD!!!!

#BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 15, 2019

Then it wasMitch Trubisky time. Thanks to a controversial roughing the passer penalty, Trubisky “marched” the Bears down the field and barely got a timeout with one second remaining, leaving kicker Eddy Pineiro a 53-yard field goal for the win. Pineiro nailed it, completely erasing all memories of every Chicago Bears kicker to come before him.

