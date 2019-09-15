Week 2 NFL TV Schedule for Today, September 15

It’s a critical day of football around the NFL today as some big-name teams look to avoid 0-2 starts (Steelers, Texans, Bears) while the bluebloods hope to continue to establish their superiority over the rest of the league (Chiefs, Patriots, Saints). Here’s the NFL tv schedule for today, Sunday, Sept. 15
NFL TV Schedule Today
Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m., FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m., FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: 1:00 p.m., FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Buffalo Bills at New York Giants: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1:00 p.m., FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: 1:00 p.m., FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m., FOX
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons: 8:20 p.m., NBC
