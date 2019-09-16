3 Possible Destinations for Taco Charlton

The only Taco bell the Dallas Cowboys will be ringing is on the trade block.

America’s Team is set to part ways with 2017 first-round pick Taco Charlton. The Michigan product has been inactive for the team’s first two games and actively asked for his Dallas departure in a since-deleted tweet on Monday.

Taco Charlton deleted his “free me” tweet from Monday afternoon. ICYMI: pic.twitter.com/9yIIlvZY9j — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 16, 2019

So this begs the questions…where’s he going?

Miami Dolphins

If Charlton is looking to play immediately and re-establish his career narrative, Miami is the ideal site. In the midst of a full rebuild that’s anything but a controlled demolition, the Dolphins need names to step up immediately, to be building blocks for the next generation. Charlton can be a veteran prescience still armed with a lot of potential if South Beach comes calling. The Dolphins head to Arlington on Sunday to take on the Cowboys.

Atlanta Falcons

Charlton has a former Ann Arbor connection working the Falcons front office in the form of D.J. Durkin. Durkin served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Michigan in 2015, Charlton’s junior season. He enjoyed a breakout year, earning 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, each career-highs at the time. If Atlanta needs an experienced defensive line prescience, Durkin would perhaps recommend Charlton to the powers that be.

Indianapolis Colts

Another former Charlton connections, this one from his Dallas days, holds a far more valuable position as defensive coordinator in Indianapolis. Charlton would work alongside Matt Eberflus from time-to-time during the latter’s tenure as the Cowboys’ linebackers coach and passing game coordinator. Under the supervision of a staff that also included coordinator/defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, Charlton began to find his stride late last season, earning three sacks over the last five games of a Dallas playoff push. It might be Eberflus that helps Charlton take the next step.