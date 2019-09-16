Drew Brees Torn Ligament Will Require Surgery, Likely Out Six Weeks

The New Orleans Saints have been dealt a big blow. Longtime starter and superstar quarterback Drew Brees tore a ligament in his thumb in the team’s matchup against the Rams on Sunday, and the news has now emerged that Brees has a torn ligament and is expected to miss six weeks after undergoing surgery.

#Saints QB Drew Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and he’s going to require surgery, sources say. The timeframe depends on the surgery, but he’s likely out 6 weeks. That’s the initial estimate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Teddy Bridgewater is now the presumed starter, and it’s easy to imagine we’ll be getting heavier doses of Taysom Hill as well. The Saints should be able to stay above water with how talented their skill position players are, but their defense will have to improve off a paltry opening two weeks if they’re going to help carry this team in their time of need.

A big blow to New Orleans, and a massive opportunity for the rest of the NFC South.