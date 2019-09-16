Jalen Ramsey Demands Trade From Jaguars

Jalen Ramsey has reportedly requested a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing how he’s been used and a deteriorating relationship with head coach Doug Marrone.

CB Jalen Ramsey’s agent asked for a trade after yesterday’s loss at Houston, league sources tell @mortreport and me The Jaguars have spoken with interested teams, but there is no current plan to trade Ramsey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Sources: #Jaguars Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade from the team. This stems from his frustration with how he’s being used and from a confrontation with coach Doug Marrone on Sunday. This has been steadily building. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Whispers of this kind have been around for a few weeks but apparently the blowup between Ramsey and Marrone on Sunday may have sent things over the edge.

Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. He’s been a huge part of a Jacksonville’s defense and has been since the franchise selected him with the fifth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ramsey and Marrone had a blow up on the sidelines during Sunday’s 13-12 loss to the Texans. The defensive back is under contract through the 2020 season, so he wouldn’t be a rental. You can bet a number of teams would love to acquire him, but he won’t come cheap.

The Jaguars are asking teams for at least one first-round pick in return for Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey, but want more than that in return, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Despite the cost, it might still happen:

One league source said he believes Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey could be traded this week, that once there is a sideline confrontation between a head coach and a player, both sides have to move on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

We’ll keep you posted on the latest.