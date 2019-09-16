Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for Miami Dolphins cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick, Adam Schefter reports:

TRADE: Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Fitzpatrick has wanted out of Miami, who have lost their first two games this season 102-10. It’s a bit of an interesting move from the Steelers’ perspective, in the sense that it’s win-now when they are 0-2 and Ben Roethlisberger will be out for the season, to be backed up by Mason Rudolph.

Nevertheless, Fitzpatrick has two years remaining on his rookie deal plus the fifth-year option, so he’s essentially under franchise control for three years. He is a very promising young defensive back, so perhaps the Steelers are hoping he can help them win some ugly games and edge their way back into contention this season.

As for the Dolphins, they are going to be abysmal all season, but they are stocked with draft picks: