Here is the NFL Week 3 television schedule before any other high-profile quarterbacks are deemed physically unable to participate.

Thursday, September 19

Tennessee @ Jacksonville (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, September 22

Cincinnati @ Buffalo (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Miami @ Dallas (1:00 p.m., Fox)

Denver @ Green Bay (1:00 p.m., Fox)

Atlanta @ Indianapolis (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Baltimore @ Kansas City (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Oakland @ Minnesota (1:00 p.m., Fox)

NY Jets @ New England (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Detroit @ Philadelphia (1:00 p.m., Fox)

Carolina @ Arizona (4:05 p.m., Fox)

NY Giants @ Tampa Bay (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Houston @ LA Chargers (4;25 p.m., CBS)

Pittsburgh @ San Francisco (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans @ Seattle (4:25 p.m., Fox)

LA Rams @ Cleveland (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, September 23

Chicago @ Washington (8:15 p.m., ESPN)