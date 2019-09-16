Reggie Bush Set to Return to USC for FS1 Coverage

After nearly a decade, Reggie Bush is coming home.

The former University of Southern California running back will make a long-awaited return to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday night. Bush will be part of Fox Sports 1’s coverage of the USC Trojans’ prime time tilt against the Utah Utes, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

In 2010, Bush, then a running back with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, was the subject of NCAA scrutiny when an investigation revealed his family allegedly received cash and benefits during his prolific three-year tenure with USC (2003-05). The university was forced to disassociate itself with Bush, erasing the accomplishments of one of the most electrifying athletes in college football history.

Bush tallied 3,169 rushing yards and 38 total touchdowns. In the process, USC was forced to vacate their 2004 national championship won with Bush’s help and were denied bowl eligibility for the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Bush voluntarily returned his 2004 Heisman Trophy.

Per Schlabach, the NCAA will allow Bush to cover Friday’s game in a professional capacity. Bush will be joined in Fox’s coverage with another hero from his era, quarterback and fellow analyst Matt Leinart. The two famously collaborated on the “Bush Push” a victorious goal-line play where Bush pushed Leinart into the end zone to hold off a tough challenge from Notre Dame.

USC’s current edition is coming off a tough 30-27 road loss to BYU. A tough challenge awaits in the form of the Utes, who enter in the 10th slot of the AP polls.