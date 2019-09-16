Roundup: T.I Vs. Candace Owens, Andrew Yang Addresses Shane Gillis, Roald Dahl Facts

Hailey Bieber, who celebrated her one-year anniversary with Justin Bieber this past weekend … “U.S. blames Iran for attack on Saudi oil facilities” … Naming rights for the new Los Angeles Rams and Chargers football stadium have been sold … “Vapers seek relief from nicotine addiction in — wait for it — cigarettes” … New York governor sounds serious about banning flavored vapes … More leaked photos of the Google Pixel 4 XL … T.I. vs. Candace Owens … Andrew Yang addresses anti-Asian comedy material from new SNL cast member Shane Gillis … James Corden responds to Bill Maher’s fat-shaming monologue … Why Brad Pitt pulled out of Shawshank Redemption … 21 celebrity couples who fell in love at first sight … Bob Iger resigned from Apple’s board …

A detailed look at tension between Elizabeth Warren and Barack Obama [Politico]

Michael McCann breaks down the dynamics of the NFL meeting with Antonio Brown’s accuser [SI.com]

11 facts about Roald Dahl [Mental Floss]

Sending homeless people on one-way bus tickets out of cities has not been a successful program [NY Times]

The latest on the protests in Hong Kong [Time]

A-Rod and Big Cat sit down with Stephanie McMahon

Why UAW workers are striking at GM

FDA finds cancer-causing chemical in Zantac