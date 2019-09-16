VIDEO: Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Spectacular One-Handed Catch Against the New York Jets

Odell Beckham Jr. returned to MetLife Stadium on Monday night for the first time since joining the Cleveland Browns. OBJ quickly returned to form in his old stadium making a spectacular one-handed grab on the sideline with tight coverage. It was the kind of catch that you only expect from Odell Beckham Jr. It’s just spectacular.

Unfortunately, Beckham had an issue with his facemask / visor after the play and had to leave the game. He was then stuck on the sideline watching as the Browns failed to score a touchdown from the 5-yard line. Cleveland settled for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Here’s another angle.