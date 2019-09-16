Zach Lowe Will Remain at ESPN

Zach Lowe is staying with ESPN. The NBA talent is signing a multiyear extension with the network, The Big Lead has learned.

When reached by text, an ESPN spokesperson declined to comment on the news.

As The Big Lead previously reported, Lowe’s contract with ESPN was coming up and The Athletic had interest in adding him to their subscription service.

Lowe is used in a variety of ways across ESPN’s NBA programming. This includes his The Lowe Post podcast, appearances on The Jump, television specials with Adrian Wojnarowski, and, perhaps most notably, his long-form NBA digital pieces.

Like with Bill Barnwell, David Jacoby, and Jalen Rose, Lowe has found his footing at ESPN since the conclusion of the Grantland era at ESPN.