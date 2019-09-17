Cam Newton Has a Foot Injury, Is Questionable for Sunday

Cam Newton has looked either injured or just plain done through two games this year. He’s been reticent to run the football or to be given the opportunity to run the football, including in key situations against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Some of those questions make more sense now, as he’s out for today’s practice and questionable for the game on Sunday.

#Panthers QB Cam Newton’s status for Sunday is up in the air after he aggravated a foot injury, per @RapSheet and me. He’s rehabbing while teammates practice. Ron Rivera talks later. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2019

The Panthers are already 0-2. Drew Brees’ injury gives them hope that the division is still in play. But trying to go on a run with Kyle Allen is not an exciting proposition.