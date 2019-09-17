Five Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 3

Week 2 is in the books, and so is the second week of your fantasy season. Whether you’re here because the first two games were horrible or you’re looking to add to a powerhouse squad, there are a good amount of options to churn the bottom of your roster and get some value from players your league rivals don’t even know exist.

Here are your best waiver wire bets for Week 3 of your fantasy team. (All stats via ESPN standard PPR leagues)

Devin Smith, WR, Dallas Cowboys (Available in 100% of ESPN leagues)

Smith has been a good story in Dallas after working his way back from two torn ACLs while with the Jets to earn some snaps with the Cowboys. With Michael Gallup hitting the shelf for a few weeks, Smith’s opportunities will only increase, and literally no one in your league has him. He’s a low flex option after he put up three catches for 74 yards and a TD (good for 16.4 fantasy points), but the chances for success will be there with Randall Cobb working the slot and Amari Cooper acting as the center of attention for the secondary.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Available in 99% of ESPN leagues)

Many thought it would be Mecole Hardman who would replace Tyreek Hill in Kansas City. As it turns out, the Chiefs have a plethora of very fast receivers who can catch Patrick Mahomes’ moonshots. Robinson caught six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns to put up 35.2 fantasy points last week (admittedly against the Raiders, but those are still big numbers). Robinson probably won’t put up numbers like that next week, but with an offense like Kansas City’s, you can bet on upside and feel pretty good about it.

Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (Available in 96% of ESPN leagues)

Unlike many of the members of lists like these, Agholor isn’t an unknown commodity. But right now, he looks like the last man standing in Philly after Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson both went down with injuries on Sunday night. He’s almost definitely available for your team and Carson Wentz trusts him. The drops will always be an issue, but he’ll likely be force-fed targets and is a good option for PPR.

Raheem Mostert, San Fransisco 49ers (Available in 89% of ESPN leagues)

With Tevin Coleman on the shelf, there’s an open spot for the scatback option in San Francisco, and Mostert took advantage against the Bengals on Sunday. He looked very comfortable in the offense and ran for 83 yards, adding three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown for a total of 24.1 fantasy points. Kyle Shanahan clearly likes Matt Breida (who also had a big afternoon), but Mostert was electric and could prove to be a high-end flex option if the Niners’ offense continues to thrive.

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks (Available in 98% of ESPN leagues)

The completely-unknown Dissly had himself a day on Sunday and put up 22 fantasy points to the tune of six catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Not crazy numbers, to be sure, but the tight end position is very weak this year (and only got weaker with David Njoku’s injury), and Dissly might end up being a big red zone target for Russell Wilson. Seattle historically hasn’t been a terribly prolific offense, but Wilson was almost perfect last week and this seems to be the year they’ll be putting the game in his hands. Worth a flier if you aren’t getting anything from your tight ends, like most of us.