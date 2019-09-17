Giants Name Daniel Jones Starting Quarterback

The Giants were adamant before the season started that Eli Manning would be their QB for as long as they felt he could do the job well. The end came far sooner than anyone expected, as New York named sixth overall pick Daniel Jones their starter moving forward.

Daniel Jones has been named Giants starting QB — New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2019

Given how the Giants have looked over the first two games of the year, this seems like the best move. Jones isn’t ready to lead a team to the playoffs, but there are far too many holes throughout the roster to consider Big Blue an actual threat to make a run for even the wild card spot.

The Giants took Jones with an eye on the future. Time to see if he can live up to his high draft standing and earn his right as heir apparent to Manning’s throne.