VIDEO: Spanish Cyclist Proposes to Girlfriend During Race Without Even Slowing Down Bike

Spanish cyclist Jesus Ezquerra proposed to his girlfriend, Soraya, during the final stage of La Vuelta 19 over the weekend. When I tell you he proposed “during” the race, I mean while he was on his bike and had to open the box with one hand because the other one was steering. His girlfriend, who gave an emphatic “yes,” was in a car and on the other side of Ezquerra was a film crew and a guy sticking a microphone in his face to try and get immediate reactions. Meanwhile, in American sports our sideline reporters are just hoping to get 20 seconds with a player before halftime.

View this post on Instagram

Lo que me encontré por San Sebastián ☺

A post shared by Soraya Puente (@sorayapuentep) on

