VIDEO: Mike Leach Breaks Down Who Would Win a Pac-12 Mascot Fight

Mike Leach has distinct thoughts on a lot of things, so of course he has opinions about how Pac-12 mascots would fare if the battled each other. And, because he’s Mike Leach, he clearly thought it all out before.

Check this out:

Mike Leach was in peak form on a Pac-12 mascot battle. Do Sun Devils have mythical powers? And if a Ute has a rifle, there's some definite problems. pic.twitter.com/FCE96RXawe — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) September 16, 2019

Naturally, Leach thinks the Cougar would be tough to beat, but it’s a solid breakdown. He was thorough and clearly took it very seriously.

Leach was at his best discussing Arizona State’s Sun Devil though, with lines like,”What kind of mythical powers does a Sun Devil have? We gotta consider that.” And, “You’d have to get one of those Harry Potter activists to read up on how you kill a Sun Devil, because there’s a lot of outside stuff there.”

I have no idea what he was talking about, but damn do I love it.