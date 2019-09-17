Mike Leach to OCD Community: "You read my tweets at your own RISK!"

If you don’t like what Mike Leach is tweeting, don’t read the tweets. Leach, the head coach of the No. 19 Washington State Cougars, went on Twitter Monday night to let everyone know that you read his tweets at your own risk. So keep that in mind as you scroll down this page. Or your feed. Or happen upon them some other way.

WARNING: I got a couple complaints today on one of my tweets. You read my tweets at your own RISK! Viewer Discretion Strongly Advised! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) September 17, 2019

What was Leach talking about? Well, he upset the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder community by tweeting a meme on Sunday. How far we’ve come from 2012 when Leach banned his players from tweeting. Imagine if one of his players had tried to tell him he was reading their tweets at his own risk.

.@Coach_Leach, OCD is a serious disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 100 adults. It can seem funny to those who aren't affected, but for those who are it's no laughing matter. We hope you'll consider deleting & directing your followers to https://t.co/YVRtkmzIrT to learn more. https://t.co/vYty0A4hE9 — Int'l OCD Foundation (@IOCDF) September 16, 2019

Mike Leach said after practice today that he has banned the use of Twitter by his players. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 24, 2012

It’s been a heck of a week for Leach and its only Tuesday. He also voiced his displeasure with the idea of college athletes getting paid in any way because it will DESTROY college football.

Mike Leach has some THOUGHTS on the state of California trying to pass legislation to pay college athletes (Things get spicy after Leach, quite literally, sips his tea) H/T @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/Jtt4rIKV1C — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) September 16, 2019

Leach and his 3-0 Cougars take on UCLA this weekend.