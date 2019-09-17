Roundup: Shane Gillis Loses SNL; The Far Side Back?; Hilarious 'MNF' Graphic

Shane Gillis fired from Saturday Night Live … The Far Side teases a return and that would be the best thing … If UAB gets a live komodo dragon they’ll become everyone’s favorite team … Jets wish player a happy birthday, then cut him … Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy … Christie Brinkley breaks arm while dancing with the stars … Everyone who likes a Demi Lovato bikini pic should get their own article … Michael Strahan’s ex-wife wants more in the divorce agreement … This feels like something pulled out of Succession … The Antonio Brown soap opera got even more farty … Mike Leach just a logic master …

Can Donald Trump change the electoral map again? [CNN]

Tony Bennett declines a raise. [UVA Today]

Astounding that it’s come to this.

“The tweet speaks for itself”pic.twitter.com/ZsFCcaGdqe — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 17, 2019

It’s so beautiful.

Here it is. The most Jets thing ever. pic.twitter.com/Qz3hZfP0xL — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) September 17, 2019

No way, man.