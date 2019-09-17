Roundup: Shane Gillis Loses SNL; The Far Side Back?; Hilarious 'MNF' Graphic

Roundup: Shane Gillis Loses SNL; The Far Side Back?; Hilarious 'MNF' Graphic

Roundup

Roundup: Shane Gillis Loses SNL; The Far Side Back?; Hilarious 'MNF' Graphic

By 1 hour ago

By: |

 Shane Gillis fired from Saturday Night LiveThe Far Side teases a return and that would be the best thing … If UAB gets a live komodo dragon they’ll become everyone’s favorite teamJets wish player a happy birthday, then cut him … Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy … Christie Brinkley breaks arm while dancing with the stars … Everyone who likes a Demi Lovato bikini pic should get their own article … Michael Strahan’s ex-wife wants more in the divorce agreement … This feels like something pulled out of Succession …  The Antonio Brown soap opera got even more fartyMike Leach just a logic master … 

Can Donald Trump change the electoral map again? [CNN]

Tony Bennett declines a raise. [UVA Today]

Astounding that it’s come to this.

It’s so beautiful.

No way, man.

, Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home