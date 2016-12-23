Tiger Woods And Donald Trump Are Playing Golf Together Today

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump[autotag] are apparently playing a round of golf together in Florida today. Twitter users @izzy_pecoraro posted a photo of the president-elect with Woods and a man (She) claimed to be her uncle. The photo is legit as others have confirmed the two had a scheduled golf date today.

My uncle is golfing w trump and tiger woods in Florida rn… pic.twitter.com/rswTIOWQTN — Iz (@izzy_pecoraro) December 23, 2016

And a zoomed in version:

As you can see, in the photo, Woods is still sporting the bleached goatee from his “Mac Daddy Santa” getup.

Maybe this is all part of our own Michael Shamburger’s personal quest to “Make Tiger Great Again.”