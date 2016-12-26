Report: Kansas City Chiefs Locker Room Smelled Strongly of Farts

If smelling like farts is a metric for happiness in a locker room, the Chiefs locker room is *ecstatic* — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) December 26, 2016

The Kansas City Chiefs throttled the Denver Broncos, 33-10, on Sunday night to earn a playoff berth. Andy Reid’s guys dominated from the opening whistle and put an exclamation point on the rout by having a 346-pound man throw a touchdown pass. The atmosphere in the victorious post-game locker room was festive and, according to ESPN’s Michele Steele, also smelly.

Now, to be fair, an NFL locker room after a game is not a setting prone to pleasant odor. Large, sweaty men tend to carry a certain aroma after doing battle. But, Steele, an accomplished reporter, obviously found the smell newsworthy and followed through on her duty to share the tidbit with a curious public. She should be commended by using all five senses to paint a vivid picture.