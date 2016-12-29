Derek Carr Was Mic'd Up When He Broke His Leg
Derek Carr Was Mic'd Up When He Broke His Leg
By:
Stephen Douglas | 2 hours ago
Derek Carr broke his leg during the Raiders’ Week 16 win over the Colts.
Initial video appeared to show Carr saying, “It’s broke.” Turns out Carr was mic’d up for the game and yes, he was officially the first person to diagnose his broken fibula. Skip to the 3:20 mark to watch the play unfold and listen to Carr repeatedly say “It’s broke.”
The good news is that the Raiders are already dreaming of Carr
returning in time for the Super Bowl. The bad news is that he has to deal with TMZ.
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders, NFL
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
More …
Latest Leads
18m
Austin Rivers scored 22 points in a loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday night. At one point, a kid in the front row got his attention and told (…)
42m
Andre Iguodala is a month shy of 33 and in his 13th season. He’s mostly averaging career-lows, but he’s still playing 25 minutes (…)
1hr
Tyreke Evans got a late start to the season and is only playing 13 minutes a night for the Pelicans. Last night he tried his hand at (…)
1hr
We’re talking about bikinis.
2hr
Miami beat West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday. During the game a disagreement between two fans took place in one of (…)
3hr
The disrespect is palpable.
4hr
Magic bal.
5hr
Kate Beckinsale … Debbie Reynolds died yesterday at 84 … same for the inventor of Solo Cups … here’s a long (…)
13hr
Sports!
More NFL
Comments