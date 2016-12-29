NFL USA Today Sports

Derek Carr Was Mic'd Up When He Broke His Leg

during their NFL game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California.

NFL

Derek Carr broke his leg during the Raiders’ Week 16 win over the Colts. Initial video appeared to show Carr saying, “It’s broke.” Turns out Carr was mic’d up for the game and yes, he was officially the first person to diagnose his broken fibula. Skip to the 3:20 mark to watch the play unfold and listen to Carr repeatedly say “It’s broke.”

The good news is that the Raiders are already dreaming of Carr returning in time for the Super Bowl. The bad news is that he has to deal with TMZ.

