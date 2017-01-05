Odell Beckham Jr. is Focused on Green Bay (And Wearing Wrestling Masks)

Odell Beckham partied on a boat and with Justin Bieber on his off day. It was a thing and will remain a thing — despite Eli Manning’s attempt to diffuse the situation — unless the Giants beat Green Bay in a playoff game this Sunday.

The All-Pro receiver on Wednesday assured fans and media alike that he was focused.

“Right now I’m really more focused on the Packers and Giants, so any of those questions, whenever any of ya’ll want to sit down and have a little side-to-side, we can do that after the playoffs,” he said.

On Thursday, Beckham employed a new strategy with the media: just be someone else.

For 15 minutes he wore a red, white and blue wrestling mask. Call him Odell Mysterio if you must.

Odell Mysterio reveals his true identity pic.twitter.com/He2DFsZuSC — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 5, 2017

This may not be the hottest of opinions, but I love that Beckham isn’t clamming up and going to his shell now that the heat is on. Instead he’s coming across a loose before Sunday’s big game.

