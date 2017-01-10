USA Today Sports

The Clemson Game-Winning Touchdown Set To Titanic

Clemson won the national title on a dramatic touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow in the final seconds. Someone on the Internet gave it the inevitable “Titanic” treatment.

