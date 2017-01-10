The Clemson Game-Winning Touchdown Set To Titanic
The Clemson Game-Winning Touchdown Set To Titanic
By: Ty Duffy | 3 hours ago
Miscellany
More Big Lead
Latest Leads
2hr
You do you, Ben.
3hr
DeShaun Watson threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining to win the national championship for Clemson. The (…)
4hr
Should have been pass interference.
4hr
Alabama tight end O.J. Howard caught five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson in last year’s national title game. (…)
4hr
Ouch!
5hr
Bill Walton is part of the “ESPN Voices” element of the College Football Playoff Megacast. He dressed up like Uncle Sam for (…)
6hr
Hmm…
6hr
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s semifinal victory over (…)
7hr
Clemson’s opening drive was aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty by Alabama’s Reuben Foster. The linebacker (…)
9hr
Doug Marrone could wind up doing great things in Jacksonville.
Comments