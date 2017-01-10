The Clemson Game-Winning Touchdown Set To Titanic

Clemson wins the National Championship! Doesn’t their championship winning TD sound better with Titanic music? (Sean McDonough on the call) pic.twitter.com/EWYKWgQq9N — Titanic Hoops (@TitanicHoops) January 10, 2017

