The Los Angeles Chargers came out with an awful logo last week. The trend appears to be catching on across the pond, with Italian soccer club Juventus debuting this logo. It’s part Atari, part oreo cookie, and part spooning bananas.

Not sure what a “rebranding” achieves for one of the world’s most iconic soccer clubs. We’ll presume a marketing firm concluded a logo change would help sell Juventus gear in Asia.

Here’s what the old crest looks like.