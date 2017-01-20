NFL Owners Are Reportedly Hoping Spanos Takes Chargers Back To San Diego

Dean Spanos has screwed up royally. There is no one on the planet who thinks moving the Chargers to Los Angeles was a smart decision. Now, even his fellow owners and NFL officials are hoping he somehow reverses course and heads back to San Diego.

Adam Schefter reported the following today:

As much as the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles angered San Diego, it angered NFL executives and owners just as much, if not more. Since the move was announced, the NFL has been “besides itself,” in the words of one league source. “There are a ton of owners very upset that [the Chargers] moved,” one source said. The source added that the NFL wants the Chargers to move back, though nobody believes that possibility is realistic. But some NFL owners and some league officials are still hoping that, now that the move has been made official, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos will wake up one morning soon, recognize this situation has been “bungled so bad” and take his team back to San Diego, where it spent the past 56 years. Again, the chances are at best remote that this happens. But there are owners and league officials still praying that the longest of long shots comes in and the Chargers bolt back to San Diego.

Wow that’s damning. The fact that other owners would admit to anyone they think something a fellow owner did was wrong is crazy. That never happens. Especially because those owners are the ones who gave Spanos the green light to move a year ago.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a mess. It’s a complete joke. No one in the city wants them or their greedy owner. Everyone has been calling Spanos out for his ridiculous move, even Angelenos. There is nothing positive about this situation. Even the team’s welcome “kickoff event” in Inglewood earned more headlines for a heckler than it did for anything else that happened.

Even the fact that the Chargers will play for the next two years at the StubHub Center in Carson is a joke. The only reason they will be squeezing in to that 27,000-seat soccer stadium is because team officials are fully aware that the Coliseum would look positively empty for their games next season. While the NFL will pitch the “intimate experience” narrative, we all know the real reason Spanos moved his team there. If the Rams — who Los Angeles actually wanted — were drawing 60,000 and the Coliseum looked awful on television, how would the Chargers look when they were barely getting 30,000? It would be an embarrassment to the entire league. At least in Carson the arena might not look completely empty during every home game.

Schefter’s report basically just confirms what we already knew: everyone views Spanos’ move to Los Angeles in an unfavorable light. It’s a joke. A naked grab for cash that screwed over an entire fan base and sent a team to a city that doesn’t want them. The move has done nothing but damage the NFL and make all the league’s owners look bad by association.