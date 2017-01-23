NFL USA Today Sports

Johnny Manziel Deleted His Twitter Account After Giving Donald Trump Advice

March 5, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel in attendance at UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Manziel offered President Donald Trump some advice on Twitter, as many Americans are wont to do. It was actually pretty sage advice.

Less than two hours later, it appears Johnny Manziel’s Twitter account is no more. We’ll presume this deletion was not among today’s executive orders. Perhaps Manziel didn’t heed his own advice?

Manziel is still live on Instagram.

