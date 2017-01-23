Johnny Manziel Deleted His Twitter Account After Giving Donald Trump Advice

Johnny Manziel offered President Donald Trump some advice on Twitter, as many Americans are wont to do. It was actually pretty sage advice.
Less than two hours later, it appears Johnny Manziel’s Twitter account is no more. We’ll presume this deletion was not among today’s executive orders. Perhaps Manziel didn’t heed his own advice?
Manziel is still live on Instagram.
He took the hazing like a champ, the man can take an L with a smile on his face I respect that. Memories last forever my friend appreciate you making the journey with me to watch and study two bad ass QBs #TheManRunningOutOfFingers #🐐 @danfolger you a real one I appreciate you helping me stay on this path #ComebackSZN #BackToDimeCity
