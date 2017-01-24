Washington Wizards Wearing All-Black to Celtics Game Tonight So Watch Out

The Washington Wizards play host to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night int he teams’ third meeting of the season. The Wizards will be wearing all-black because of the utter seriousness of this late January regular season game. Via CSN:

The Celtics are 3rd in the Eastern Conference with a 26-17 record. The Wizards are currently 2.5 games back in 5th place at 24-20. The Celtics have dropped two straight while Washington has won five of six since losing to the Celtics on January 12th. During that game things got heated when John Wall and Jae Crowder had to be separated. The bad blood between also goes back to last season when Bradley Beal suffered a broken nose and concussion when Marcus Smart elbowed him in the face on a layup.

The black is a very solemn move in the NBA. The last team to wear all-black against the Celtics was the ’12-’13 New York Knicks. The Knicks lost that playoff game, but ultimately won the series. They were then eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the second round, presumably because they were wearing white shirts which signaled surrender.