Yes, Coco Vandeweghe Is Related to Kiki Vandeweghe

Coco Vandeweghe defated world #7 Garbine Muguruza (6-4, 6-0) on Monday to advance to the Australian Open semi-finals. In the 4th round Vandeweghe beat #1 Angelique Kerber. Waiting for Vandeweghe in the semis tomorrow will be #13 Venus Williams. Should she beat Venus, the final boss will probably be Serena Williams. For now, she can dab.

Coco Vandeweghe from 4th Round beating world no 1 Kerber at the Australian Open! Go 🇺🇸!!! (Coco and her dab) pic.twitter.com/ys6PR5FKnJ — Anastatica (@Anastatica_1) January 23, 2017

Vandeweghe, 25, has been around for a few years now, but in 2016 she reached a US Open final and the French Open quarterfinals. She’s a player you’ve heard of and recognize because of that peculiar, yet familiar name.

Yes, former NBA player/coach/executive Kiki Vandeweghe is, in fact, her uncle. In addition to being a proud uncle, he’s currently the NBA Executive VP of Basketball Operations.

Coco’s mother, Tuana Vandweghe, swam in the 1976 Olympics. Her grandparents were Ernie Vandeweghe and Colleen Kay Hutchins. Ernie played for the Knicks from 1949-1956. Hutchins was Miss America in 1951.

Whatever happens the rest of the Australian Open, it seems Coco is ready to make a name for herself.