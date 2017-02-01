Should the NFL Rename the Super Bowl Trophy After Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick is about to coach in his 10th Super Bowl. In addition to this, his 8th trip with the New England Patriots (7 as head coach, once as assistant head coach), Belichick coached in two Super Bowls (’86 and ’90) as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants and zero times as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Having coached in nearly 20% of all Super Bowls, FOX Sports analyst and former Super Bowl quarterback Troy Aikman suggested perhaps it was time to rename the Lombardi trophy.

Troy Aikman on Bill Belichick being involved in 10 of 51 Super Bowls: "Sounds to me they may want to think about renaming that trophy." — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 31, 2017

That might sound crazy – especially considering the Patriots current “issues” with the NFL, but think about it. Vince Lombardi only coached in two Super Bowls, and those were 50 years ago. With a win on Sunday, Belichick will be alone as the only coach to ever win 5 Super Bowls as a head coach. Would – or should – the NFL honor one of its greatest modern champions? After 51 years, it might be time for a change.

And what better way for the NFL to bury the hatchet with their preeminent franchise than by renaming the trophy after Belichick? That would be a very nice gesture. No one denies this. Then maybe the Patriots could go from “F-U mode,” to thank you mode.

What do you think?