AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Lots of Great Players We May Get to Watch

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM starts on Thursday and it’s not just full of celebrities, but also features a solid field. Unfortunately because CBS generally fails to recognize that golf fans who tune in to watch golf would rather watch Jason Day and Dustin Johnson and not Joe Billionaire, the first day of coverage on the network will be difficult to watch.

The first two days of the tournament take place over Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Once the cut is made on Saturday everyone left moves to Pebble.

The field is littered with solid competition who have had success in the event.

The weather could also be a big factor this week.

TV Schedule

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV Schedule Thursday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Odds via Bookmaker.eu

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds Dustin Johnson +850 Jordan Spieth +905 Jason Day +1015 Justin Rose +1569 Phil Mickelson +1862 Brandt Snedeker +1950 Jon Rahm +1827 J.B. Holmes +2874 Patrick Reed +3050 Jimmy Walker +4900

Notable Tee Times

Pebble Beach Tee Time Hole Players 8:11 AM 1 Padraig Harrington Shane Lowry 8:11 AM 10 Charley Hoffman Matt Jones 8:55 AM 1 Billy Hurley III Matt Kuchar 9:06 AM 1 Patrick Reed Pat Perez 10:12 AM 1 Andrew Johnston Julian Etulain Spyglass Hill Golf Course 8:11 AM 1 Nick Taylor Jim Herman 8:11 AM 10 Hunter Mahan Troy Merritt 8:55 AM 10 Steven Bowditch Jim Furyk 9:06 AM 10 Andrew Loupe Jon Rahm 10:01 AM 1 J.T. Poston Sebastian Munoz Monterey Peninsula CC 8:00 AM 10 Gary Woodland Kevin Kisner 8:11 AM 1 D.A. Points J.B. Holmes 8:11 AM 10 Cody Gribble Jason Day 8:22 AM 10 Tony Finau Ken Duke 8:44 AM 1 Martin Laird Webb Simpson 8:55 AM 1 Smylie Kaufman Phil Mickelson 9:06 AM 1 Jordan Spieth Dustin Johnson 9:17 AM 1 Adam Hadwin Kevin Chappell 9:50 AM 1 Will MacKenzie Justin Rose 9:50 AM 10 Brandt Snedeker Rod Pampling 10:01 AM 1 Steve Stricker Chris Kirk 10:01 AM 10 Danny Lee Bian Stuard 10:12 AM 1 Bryson DeChambeau Kevin Streelman

My Pick

Well last week I whiffed and didn’t think Hideki would come out firing, but I’ll be damned if he didn’t prove me wrong and win his fifth tournament in his last nine starts. I picked DJ last week and I’m picking DJ again this week. I’d love to pick Phil, and he’s playing well, I just don’t know if he’s quite there yet.

He’s won at Pebble twice and and finished in the top 10 six times. If anything he’s just a solid pick. Of course if the weather becomes an issue, watch out for Snedeker!