Charles Oakley Was Ejected From Knicks Game For Yelling At James Dolan After Years Of Mistreatment

Charles Oakley Was Ejected From Knicks Game For Yelling At James Dolan After Years Of Mistreatment

Charles Oakley Was Ejected From Knicks Game For Yelling At James Dolan After Years Of Mistreatment

Charles Oakley’s ejection from Madison Square Garden Wednesday night is all the Internet is talking about. Apparently, the reasons for Oakley’s outburst and ejection have to do with New York Knicks owner James Dolan and his mistreatment of the former player.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News had some insight:

Oakley has long been critical of Dolan, and claims the Knicks owner has refused to meet with him numerous times over the years. Oakley also claims he has tried to work with the Knicks for years without success.

So it makes sense that Oakley would be upset with Dolan. He gave his heart and soul to the Knicks for 10 years and has gotten frozen out of the organization.

