Charles Oakley Was Ejected From Knicks Game For Yelling At James Dolan After Years Of Mistreatment

Charles Oakley’s ejection from Madison Square Garden Wednesday night is all the Internet is talking about. Apparently, the reasons for Oakley’s outburst and ejection have to do with New York Knicks owner James Dolan and his mistreatment of the former player.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News had some insight:

Charles Oakley was said to be yelling at James Dolan and was warned to stop, according to a source. He continued and was then asked to leave — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley has been upset that the franchise, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary, haven't included him in any events. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley has been critical of the Knicks and James Dolan. His punishment has been no tickets and banishment from the organization. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

It's a sad story because Charles, a beloved Knick, gave this franchise everything he had. He embodied what the Knicks should represent. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley is here tonight. This is beyond sad. pic.twitter.com/Ecd99ZGYSP — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

For the Knicks to issue a press release about Oak and say "we hope he gets some help soon" is despicable. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

Several former Knick employees have reached out asking me to pass along the same message: "tell Charles to call me if he needs help tonight" — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

Oakley has long been critical of Dolan, and claims the Knicks owner has refused to meet with him numerous times over the years. Oakley also claims he has tried to work with the Knicks for years without success.

So it makes sense that Oakley would be upset with Dolan. He gave his heart and soul to the Knicks for 10 years and has gotten frozen out of the organization.