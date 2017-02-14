NBA USA Today Sports

Kevin Love Will Have Knee Surgery, Miss 6 Weeks

Kevin Love will undergo a scope on his left knee and miss 6 weeks according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Obviously, this is bad news for the already-thin Cavaliers short-term, but Love should be back by the playoffs. The good news is that LeBron James seems to like Derrick Williams and the team just traded Chris Andersen to free up a roster spot. The bad news is everything else.

J.R. Smith is still out with a thumb injury. They haven’t been able to acquire that playmaker that LeBron was complaining about a couple weeks ago. And LeBron is already carrying an insane workload and leading the league in minutes per game. Kyrie is 16th and Love was playing 31-minutes a night. Now – if everything goes well – he’ll be playing himself back into shape during the final weeks of the regular season.

Plus, two of the hottest teams in the NBA right now – the Celtics and Wizards – are just 2 and 4.5 games back respectively. If there was such a thing as good timing for losing Kevin Love, this isn’t it. You may now go back to discussing Carmelo Anthony trade rumors.

