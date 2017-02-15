Genie Bouchard Is Making Good On Her Date Promise Tonight

Genie Bouchard is in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and during her round of promotion for it, she let it slip that she’s making good on her lost Super Bowl bet. Bouchard will be going on a date with a fan who bet her the New England Patriots would come back and win after the Atlanta Falcons took a commanding lead. The couple will take in a Brooklyn Nets game tonight.

Watch her discuss the situation here:

Remember when Genie Bouchard lost a bet with a fan for a date? (https://t.co/xKw1zoJbsY) They’re going to the Nets game tonight. pic.twitter.com/atFn0nG2q1 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 15, 2017

Bouchard’s date is a Chicago native who is a student at the University of Missouri. He will be flying in for the big night out. Good luck to him. I really hope her apparent boyfriend Jordan Caron doesn’t mind.