USA Today Sports

Genie Bouchard Is Making Good On Her Date Promise Tonight

<> at Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut.

Genie Bouchard Is Making Good On Her Date Promise Tonight

Tennis

Genie Bouchard Is Making Good On Her Date Promise Tonight

Genie Bouchard is in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and during her round of promotion for it, she let it slip that she’s making good on her lost Super Bowl bet. Bouchard will be going on a date with a fan who bet her the New England Patriots would come back and win after the Atlanta Falcons took a commanding lead. The couple will take in a Brooklyn Nets game tonight.

Watch her discuss the situation here:

Bouchard’s date is a Chicago native who is a student at the University of Missouri. He will be flying in for the big night out. Good luck to him. I really hope her apparent boyfriend Jordan Caron doesn’t mind.

, , , , , Tennis

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home